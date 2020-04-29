SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 is teaming up with with the Community Foundation and Give for Good to offer a lifeline to area non-profits.
Join us Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a special report as we highlight non-profits that depend on our donations. They need us now more than ever.
Give for Good is North Louisiana's largest day of giving, and it’s all online. The event was established in 2014 by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and has since raised over $10 million for our community! Give for Good allows community members, like you, to support local nonprofit organizations by making a contribution towards causes that are important and impactful. Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming your community.
At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Give for Good is a day for everyone around the community to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who, or where we are.