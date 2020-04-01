BOSSIER CITY, La - Some local pastors say the church experience has changed dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The auditoriums are empty due to the social distancing mandate. There are no more hugs, handshakes and face-to-face interaction between church members for now. But there is the online streaming service option for some churches. And some pastors told KTBS-3 this may become the new normal.
Ben Brewster, pastor of Airline Drive Church of Christ, told KTBS-3 he uses social media and teleconferencing to communicate with staff and congregants.
"We're navigating uncharted waters. We don't even know what the 'new normal' is going to be in terms of how we do church. But I don't think we're going to go back on how we used to do it," Brewster said.
Greg Oliver, pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church of Shreveport, says he was not the biggest fan of using social media in ministry. But he says his church has been ahead of the technology curve for years.
"Not being able to enter the sanctuary and to shake hands and 'dap one another up' and to give hugs. It's something new. I think the word that everybody's using is 'a new norm'," Oliver said.
The pastors told KTBS-3 they want their church members to keep their faith during this tough period. And they say they will get through this together.