SHREVEPORT, La - Social media usage during the pandemic has increased dramatically mainly because people are required to stay at home.
Facebook says its group video calls through Messenger have increased by 70 percent since social distancing has become the norm.
Markea Hamilton says being at home is a safer but people are growing tired of being inside. She says as a result, she's on social media quite a bit these days.
"I'm pretty sure it's a 24-7 daily thing. Like Facebook should be hot tight now," Hamilton said.
Munzay McCoy says social media can help people gain new skills from tutorial videos while staying in place at home.
"A lot of people, like myself, are using this time on social media to learn new skills. You have...classes on You-Tube to teach you how to do things of that nature," McCoy said.
Mercie Greer, a great grandmother of three and grandmother of five, says she will use her social media posts to help educate the future generations of her family.
"It would let them know about the COVID-19. What happened. How it happened. Why it happened," Greer said.
People told KTBS-3 they believe social media keeps us all closer. And they say during times like these it's extremely needed.