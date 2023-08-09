SHREVEPORT, La. - Five members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit received special recognition for their investigative work with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
DEA Resident Agent in Charge Eric Watson presented each member of the K-9 Unit with a Certificate of Appreciation for their contributions to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The awards were presented on behalf of Special Agent Brad Byerley of New Orleans.
Byerley thanked the K-9 teams for their willingness to assist with traffic stops as part of multiple investigations into a drug trafficking organization. Byerley said the traffic stops led to the seizure of narcotics and stolen weapons that will be used as evidence in future federal indictments.
Receiving the awards were Deputy Brock Bonds, Deputy Marc Herring, Corporal Mark McLaughlin, Senior Deputy Christan Dickey, and Senior Deputy Bryant Mendolia, who was not present.