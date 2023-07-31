SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo deputies are working with parents and caregivers to ensure children are buckled up properly on every trip.
Residents are asked to take advantage of the car seat installation training service provided by Sheriff’s Safety Town staff.
The service includes an inspection by deputies and any necessary adjustments to ensure your child’s car or booster seat is safe to ride in.
The installation training is free and available weekdays by appointment from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Call Sheriff’s Safety Town at 698-7233 to schedule your training.