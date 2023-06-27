SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office held its annual youthfirearms safety education camp Tuesday, with 17 boys and girls attending.
The camp took place at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy and paired campers on the firing range with deputies certified in firearms handling and instruction.
Sgt. Justin McDonnell, CPSO range master, said the camp was started several years ago by Sheriff Steve Prator to educate children about gun safety, particularly those who have never handled a firearm before.
One of the main activities at the camp involved practicing and competing in target shooting using .22-caliber rifles.
After the competition, the campers were given a special demonstration by the sheriff's office K-9 unit and Special Response Team.