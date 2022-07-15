SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers invites the public to thank an officer by donating to support the 2022 Police Appreciate Lunch.
A donation of $20 will treat one officer to a meal at the Burgers 4 the Badge fall cookout. The event will take place outside of Police Headquarters and feature burgers, sides, desserts, beverages, and more. The donation will also support Crime Stoppers' ongoing efforts.
Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization, not affiliated with any law enforcement agency. Community Partner Jim Haacker says financial support is needed. "Since the inception of Crime Stoppers, we have given away nearly a quarter of a million dollars in rewards," Haacker says. "We're like anybody else. We need money."
The group is interested in information on any felony, and tips can be sent anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website.