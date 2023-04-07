SHREVEPORT, La.-With rain in the forecast, the threat of flooding looms over the Cross Lake area.
Several residents shared with KTBS they are anxious for what could happen next as the city works to repair a malfunctioning spillway gate.
For cross lake residents like George Wolcott, water is to blame for extensive damage to their homes and sense of peace.
"Very nerve racking it's very anxious times when we watch the water come up and the city is saying 'well we've got the gates open' and that's true. They do. The only problem is that they're about 4 or 5 days late," Wolcott said.
Emergency repairs are underway at the Cross Lake Spillway.
The City of Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opened two of the Cross Lake spillway gates Monday to release some of the runoff from our recent rainy weather.
When operators tried to open spillway gate three on Wednesday, they encountered a malfunction and were unable to successfully open the gate.
Emergency repair crews have been called in to assist and repairs will be made as soon as possible.
However, frustrated residents, who have dealt with flooding in the Cross Lake area for decades, say they wish more had been done to prepare ahead of the rain.
"The people over at the spillway. They work hard. They really try, but they are under regulations as well I'm sure and they cannot open them too soon, but if they open them too late, it really does cause property damage," Willcott told KTBS.
Another longtime Cross Lake resident, Diana Sino, has lived there for 25 years. During that time, she's watched as the water she enjoys crept too close for comfort.
"The home association here had a meeting with the city and one of the things we asked point blank "will the gates all open?" and they assured us that all three gates were operable and ready to go and apparently that's not the case," Sino said.