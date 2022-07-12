SHREVEPORT, La.--Following the tragic loss that happened on Cross Lake over the weekend Cross Lake Patrol wants to make sure people are prepared for whatever could happen out on the lake.
Elvis Edwards drowned after he was tossed from a jet ski over the weekend.Now, Cross Lake Patrol wants anyone planning to use the lake to keep in mind the power of the lake and the power of being as prepared as possible.
"Have yourself mentally prepared if you were to have a critical incident so you can avoid a bit of that fear and that anxiety that sets in, if you prepare for it then you increase your chances of survival greatly," said Cpl. Mason Guy.