SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's your chance to roll some positive vibes in the city and help two great non-profit groups at the same time on Saturday.
Laura Nations has organized Cruise For A Cause. It'll benefit the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank and Pola, a pet rescue group.
"Watching the news, I see negative, negative, negative. And I think we need to do something positive. It's about showing all communities that we can come together and create positive change," Nations says.
Nations says there'll be a cruise of classic and sports cars and motorcycles, winding through Shreveport that people are welcome to join at no cost. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday from C & C Mercantile on Texas Avenue near Lawrence, just west of downtown.
It'll end at in the parking lot by an event sponsor, Time Out Sports Bar, at Mansfield Road and Mackey Place. That's where the event will accept donations of non-perishable foods for people, as well as pet food and supplies.
Time Out Sports Bar will provide hamburger and hot dog lunches for $5 dollars, also to benefit the cause, from noon to 2 p.m.