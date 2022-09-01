SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board.
The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now up to 40 participants. The goal is to bring at minimum 105 new dads into the program currently at Southwood Highschool.
The plan is to spread to other schools in Caddo Parish and to reach students on the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
On Tuesday, 12 arrests were made at Southwood High following fights. Dads on Duty encourages people to join their efforts to make sure progress continues when it comes to improving the culture on campus.