SHREVEPORT, La. - Fireworks are a tradition on the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, it could also mean celebratory gun shots. That was the scene in Shreveport on New Years Eve in 2021. A viral video taken by Robert Thomas, Jr. showed a Shreveport neighborhood and the sound of several gunshots going off.
Last New Years Eve it was a similar scene. In the Cedar Grove neighborhood, one resident said a bullet landed so close to her, she thought she had been hit.
This Fourth of July could be a similar situation.
If you are caught shooting bullets in the air to celebrate you could face unlawful use of a weapon, which is a felony charge. You could face jail time, a felony arrest and possibly a conviction on your record.