SHREVEPORT, La. -- David Raines Community Health Center's North location reopened recently.
It comes after five months of renovations, which include new artwork, floors, and complete with new gadgets. The makeover is designed to make patients feel comfortable walking through the doors.
The center says its vision is to provide quality affordable healthcare to all people and with the renovations that is even more obtainable.
The David Raines Community Health Center also wants to make returning to school a breeze for students in need.