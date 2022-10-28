SHREVEPORT, La. - The Michelson Museum of Art is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead celebration.
The celebration will be at the museum Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
El Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead is a Mexican and Latin American celebration, a day to commemorate and remember by preparing an altar in honor of those who have departed. It is a blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion, and Spanish culture. It is a festive and colorful holiday.
A traditional altar created by members of the community will be on display. The altar has different components but mostly includes yellow marigolds, sugar skulls, candles, photos or belonging of the deceased ones, papel picado or cut tissue-paper designs, as well as food and beverages offerings.
In addition to the altar, the band Cultures Crossed, will be performing live at 6 p.m. And if you are hungry Taqueria Tierra Caliente and Paleteria y Elotes Ramoncito will be outside in the parking lot ready for you to purchase treats.
“We are very excited to expand the Día de los Muertos celebration. This year, we will have an altar designed by several members of the Hispanic Community in Marshall. To us at the Michelson, it is very important to bring the community together with tradition and art. We will have a live performance of the fabulous Cultures Crossed band. And let’s not forget about the Pan de Muerto (traditional sweet bread) and art projects for the kids led by our education director, Olivia Runnels,” said Dinora Harris, executive director.