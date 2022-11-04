Daylight saving time is this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for fourteen years. They have three simulations, two classrooms, a Weather & Fire Safety House, and more.
As the clock turns back this weekend for Daylight Saving Time Safety Town wants people to know why they need to change the batteries in their smoke detector.
Deputy Carlos Chenevert says, "Those Daylight Saving times happen twice a year. You know for a fact that those batteries are fresh, you're putting them in there and if there is a fire at any given time, which we don't know, that smoke detector is going to work. "
Inside the Weather & Fire Safety House children can go through a fire simulation, where a kids bedroom goes dark and heavy smoke comes out of an overhead vent. During a fire emergency Safety Town teaches children to:
- feel their bedroom door to check if it's hot
- if it's too hot to open exit out of a window and do not return
- go to a meeting place away from the fire, it could be a mail box, come up with a planned place to meet in case of an emergency
- never go back into a burning home
Small fire prevention tips include not leaving a dishrag in the front of your oven and turning off space heaters before bed.
Safety Town was founded by Sheriff Steve Prator in 2008, Sheriff's Safety Town, is the first and only permanent program in the state to promote early childhood safety education.
If you need a smoke detector the Shreveport Fire department will give Shreveport residents one for free as apart of their free smoke alarm program. To request a smoke alarm click here.