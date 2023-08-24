SHREVEPORT, La. - Great Raft Brewing was a hopping point of interest— or rather, a pint of interest — tonight with its Deadbeat Summer Night Market.
Ten local vendors, food from the newly opened Dripp Hot Chicken, and the line of local craft brews ensured there was not an open spot in the parking lot. Customers enjoyed a variety of local food and handmade crafts, all while listening to live music from musician Michael Brown.
The brewery, founded by high school sweethearts Andrew and Lindsay Nations, will celebrate 10 years of operation this October. As Shreveport’s first brewery, Great Raft also proudly holds the title of selling the first local beer in Shreveport since prohibition.