SHREVEPORT, La. - This prestigious award is named for a civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist Virginia K. Shehee, who passed away in 2015, after decades of service to Northwest Louisiana.
It honors women who have made significant contributions to our community and who may do much of their work behind the scenes.
The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman event returns on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club.
The 2023 Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman nominations are open through February 2, 2023.
The top six candidates for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman award will be announced in mid-February.
Nominees must:
- Demonstrate influence in their business or organization(s)
- Have a solid reputation based on their experience, leadership and integrity
- Exhibit significant professional and/or community accomplishments.
- Build recognizable and lasting initiatives or changes in and for their business or organizations.
Nominees may not hold a paid position with a non-profit organization or receive payment for services they perform for the entity.
To nominate someone, visit Holy Angels.