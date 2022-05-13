BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened during the evening commute around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Bossier City Police said a pickup truck heading southbound on Arthur Ray Teague crossed over the median and hit a northbound vehicle head on.
The southbound vehicle rolled several times and the 23-year-old driver was killed.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Police said it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.