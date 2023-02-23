SHREVEPORT, La. - February is Heart Healthy Month and Christus Shreveport Bossier Health and KTBS are spreading awareness to avoid heart disease, know your numbers, eat healthy foods, and exercise.
One particular patient has the "grab at your chest" pain that we associate with heart disease.
"All of a sudden I’m experiencing shortness of breath while at the track running I would literally have to stop, take a knee there were times I’d even have to lay down before I was able to leave," Kent Cage, heart patient, says.
Cage went to a wellness check at Springhill Medical Center when they noticed a heart murmur and referred him to Christus.
Dr. Albert Krause, advanced cardiovascular specialist diagnosed him with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
"It’s one of the more common genetic forms of heart disease. It occurs probably 1 in 500 in the general population," Dr. Krause said. "It is the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people."
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, and the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people.
"I had always over exerted myself. Dr. Krause said 'Kent you cannot over exert yourself', well, I was stubborn. I’m a slow learner. I continued, and I would literally pass out. I went unconscious at times," Cage said.
Cage was sent to Mayo Clinic where they specialize in a certain surgery that would benefit him.
"They shave the muscle on the interior of the heart to reduce the amount of obstruction," Dr. Krause explains.
That procedure fixed the problem. Cage says the rehabilitation center at Christus made a big difference for him.
"They monitor you, yet they encourage you, and I learned healthy lifestyle, importantly I learned healthy eating," Cage said.