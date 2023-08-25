SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Officers along with other law enforcement agencies and civilians participate in this run each year.
It's meant to honor all fallen law enforcement.
Ron Dean #551 and Dewayne Williams #904 were working in the narcotics division of the Shreveport Police Department.
On December 16, 1992 Ron Dean was fatally wounded while attempting to serve a search warrant for narcotics at the Pines Apartments.
On March 3, 1993 Dewayne Williams was fatally wounded while attempting to serve a search warrant for narcotics at a home on Magnolia Ave.
Ron Dean and Dewayne Williams were supporters of Special Olympics during their law enforcement careers.
All funds raised are donated to the Special Olympics Louisiana.
Date & Starting Times:
Saturday, August 26th, 2023
1/2 mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:00 a.m. 5K Run starts at 8:30 a.m.
Early Registration: Early registration fee is $25.00 until August 18th after that the fee is $30.00. Race day fee $35.00. You can also register at Sportspectrum, 6970 Fern Ave., Shreveport.
Sleep-in supporter: Don’t feel like getting up and running? Be a sleep-in supporter. You still get a shirt and you don’t have to break a sweat to get it!!
Race Packet: Every pre-registered participant will receive an Official 2023 Dean-Williams Run T-shirt.
Shirts will be limited to the first 300, so please register early.
You may pick up your packet early at Sportspectrum—Thursday, August 24th from 12pm—6pm and Friday, August 25th from 10am—5:30pm. Race day pick up will be from 7:00—8:15am at the race site.
Course Description: The race will begin near the Veterans Memorial on the Clyde Fant Parkway. Runners will head north on the parkway to the Police/ Fireman's Memorial turn around and head back to the finish.
Awards:
Overall Male & Female will receive awards.
1st & 2nd age group winners receive awards. Male & Female 13-under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & up.
Law Enforcement Awards: Overall Male & Female. 1st & 2nd age group winners receive awards. Male & Female 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & up.