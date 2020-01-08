SHREVEPORT, La - Diabetes is a leading cause of health problems, including heart disease, kidney failure, high blood pressure, stroke, blindness, and neuropathy. Family history is a significant factor - and that you can’t change - however, you can make lifestyle changes that may reduce your chances of developing diabetes.
By exercising and eating healthier you may delay the onset of diabetes or avoid it altogether. Each month we will focus on how diabetes can affect the body and offer information to help the public Defeat Diabetes.