SHREVEPORT, La. — Today's Diabetes Alert Day is a one day “wake up call” focusing on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of knowing your risk.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 37.3 million people, or 11.3% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. Of those, 8.5 million do not know they have it.
Diabetes can be a very dangerous medical condition, especially if a person is undiagnosed.
“Diabetes is a condition where your body is not able to make enough insulin, and the insulin that it makes, sometimes it can't work efficiently,” said Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, Willis Knighton Health System endocrinologist. “So, what happens is that glucose is your body's fuel, and your body's fuel has to be taken up by the insulin in your body to be able to do what it needs to do. And if that glucose keeps rising, those higher levels of glucose not being used can damage certain organs in the body and different parts of your body.”
So, knowing the risk factors is crucial. Family history, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease are all linked to type 2 diabetes.
Approximately 96 million people 18 and older, or 38% of the adult U.S. population, are pre-diabetic. That means they have high blood sugar, but are not yet diabetic. So, they can still prevent the diagnosis.
“There's really no cure for diabetes. Once you have it, you always have it,” said Kimball-Ravari. “But in order to prevent you from developing that diagnosis, it's working on lifestyle modification, it's trying to start with healthy eating habits or changing your lifestyle for diet and exercise. All of those things can help your body utilize insulin, make the insulin, and lower that insulin resistance that leads to diabetes.”
The other big piece of the puzzle is to get annual check-ups. The only way to know whether you have diabetes or are at a high risk of developing it, is to be screened.