SHREVEPORT, La - According to the American Heart Association, 68% of people age 65 or older with diabetes die from some form heart disease. But according to doctors, you can control many contributing factors and decrease your chances of heart disease.
All year, KTBS will be covering topics related to Defeating Diabetes in an effort to raise awareness through education. Since February is Healthy Heart Month, we are looking at how diabetes affects the blood vessels, increases the risk of heart disease, and prevention.