BOSSIER CITY, La. -- There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes involves the body not making insulin to control blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes is a whole different ballgame.
“Insulin is made in the pancreas, and if you have Type 1 diabetes you just don't make it. And so, your treatments are only insulin," said Dr. Robert Smith, a family practitioner with Willis-Knighton Health System.
But delivery methods have come a long way, he said, adding, “All the advancements in pumps and freestyle testing. Continuous glucose monitoring is totally a game changer compared to pricking a finger 5, 6, 7 times a day.”
But as for Type 2, Smith said, “For the most part, a by-product of the American diet, the simple processed carbohydrates. So, your breads, pastas, rice, potatoes, chips, Coke, sweet teas, Gatorades. You know, going to a restaurant and eating three or four baskets of chips at a time, that is just hammering the liver with too many carbohydrates.”
So, the liver over-produces insulin, which over time makes the body insulin resistant. But not all carbs are bad.
“Your enemy is the simple processed carbs. So a bag of potato chips, simple carb process, the body can extract that glucose extremely fast. Like, in 30 minutes it can get all of the sugar that it's going to get out of that potato chip” Smith said.
Which means an insulin spike, unlike a complex carbohydrate like an apple.
“It takes the body, eight hours to extract about all of that sugar because it has to digest it, it has to break it down it just takes a lot longer,” he said.
Years of eating poorly results in high blood sugar, which can lead to Type 2 diabetes. Lifestyle modifications, like eating a heart-healthy diet and exercise, can sometimes be all a person needs to reverse Type 2 diabetes.
If not, there are medications.
“The gold standard for diabetes, across the board, is Metformin,” Smith said. “It tells the liver to chill out and quit making so much glucose.”
It also has other benefits.
“They think it prolongs your life by reducing your risk of heart attacks," Smith said.
Another class of drug is the GLP-1 injectable, non-insulin medication.
“It allows the body to better fight diabetes, and usually it's a once a week injection,” said Smith.
The next step would be insulin. There are several types. The first is long-acting insulin that lasts 24-36 hours.
“You're getting that low long dose of insulin that your body either isn't producing or isn't producing enough of any more," he said.
Then there’s a mealtime, rapid acting insulin, which requires a blood sugar test and anticipation of what foods the patient is planning to eat.
“The scale will tell you, based on what your sugar is how much insulin you need to take,” Smith explained.
Smith said all medicines typically have some side effects. So, patients should talk to their doctors.
“Everything we do in medicine is risk versus benefit. And the benefit of these drugs is not dealing with the side effects of uncontrolled diabetes," Smith said.
Among the side effects of long-term uncontrolled diabetes are blindness, stroke, heart attack and loss of limbs.
