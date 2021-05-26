SHREVEPORT, La. - A stroke can happen to anyone. Dr. Katharine Balbuena says she is seeing them more and more in younger patients.
“So, if you think you're 30, and 40, and 50-year-olds, and that's not going to happen to me, you need to think again,” she said.
Balbuena says 80% of strokes are preventable. And diabetes increases your risk.
“Diabetes, just in and of itself, with the high sugars, causes laying down of plaque, which leads to heart disease. And heart disease is also a risk factor for stroke,” she said.
When someone has a stroke, they will likely need rehabilitation. Balbuena is the medical director for the Willis Knighton Rehabilitation Institute.
“We develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient when they come to rehab,” said Balbuena. “We have certain goals that need to be met. We have to identify risk factors, help educate the patient, stabilize medical problems.”
Inpatient stroke rehab is intensive, sometimes several hours a day.
“Focusing either on your upper extremities, fine motor skills, coordination, balance, all the things that are necessary in order for you to be better at walking better, at transferring better, going up and down stairs, being able to get back into your car, so you can go home,” said Balbuena.
Stroke rehab is different from physical therapy in that it involves neurological recovery.
“The brain starts recovering pretty immediately. What we're doing is facilitating that recovery, so they can achieve better balance, they can hopefully regain function of that arm or leg that they're not using, and that they can actually control their body in a way where they can improve their independence," she said
And, Balbuena adds, they work on their overall health for prevention of another stroke.
"If you had a stroke, one out of four people are going to have another one.”
Lifestyle changes are often necessary.
“Just starting to be healthy, exercise, eat right. You know, watch those fast food calories, and really control your blood pressure,” Balbuena explains.
Balbuena says being aware of your blood pressure and diabetes numbers is essential.
“So that when they go home, that they have the idea, ‘Well, my sugars are getting a little bit higher today, maybe I need to look at my exercise, I need to go take a walk,’” Balbuena said.
Anyone who has had a stroke will tell you … prevention is the best therapy of all.
“Diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Those are your risk factors for stroke. And we really want to prevent that first stroke from happening if at all possible. By the time they come to me I couldn't prevent that first stroke and I'm working with them after they've had their first stroke,” Balbuena said.