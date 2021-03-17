SHREVEPORT, La. -- Around 34 million Americans have diabetes. That number is expected to double by 2050, according to Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, an endocrinologist at Willis Knighton Health System.
“So the numbers are really staggering," Kimball-Ravari said.
Even more staggering is the fact that millions don’t even know they have it.
“There’s over 7 million Americans that have diabetes and don't even know they have that diagnosis," said Kimball-Ravari. "So, those are patients who have high blood sugars, maybe having symptoms maybe not, and not knowing to go to the doctor or not getting frequent checks.”
Another 90 million people are pre-diabetic, or on the borderline of a diabetes diagnosis who could take steps to prevent it.
So what is diabetes?
“Diabetes is a condition where our body cannot make enough insulin. And then the insulin that it does make, sometimes it doesn't work efficiently. And that can lead to build-up of glucose in our blood. Glucose is our body's fuel, and we need to be able to take that up and use it in our body,” Kimball-Ravari explained.
There are two types.
“Type 1 is an autoimmune condition. It's where your body makes an antibody that destroys the cells that make insulin. They need insulin, they're completely without it," Kimball-Ravari said.
Type 2 diabetes can sometimes be prevented, as its causes can be genetic factors and lifestyle choices.
“You can hear the diabetes runs in families. Well, you have to look at the other things that run in the family. It's usually being overweight, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease," said Kimball-Ravari. "Any and all of those things can come from having poor lifestyle habits and poor eating habits and not exercising and not having good lifestyle habits that help lower glucose and help that insulin work better.”
What are the symptoms?
“If they're experiencing significant increase in their thirst and their appetite, if they're urinating a lot, excessive fatigue, out of the ordinary blurry vision, those are the classic symptoms that you need to go in to get checked out and have a blood sugar check,” she said.
It’s important to have regular check-ups and to make changes in your lifestyle that could help you prevent a diabetes diagnosis.
“There are some statistics that show that 9 out of 10 people that are at risk for diabetes can stay away from the diagnosis if they address it early on.”
Because once you’re diagnosed with it, “There's really no cure for diabetes. Once you have it, you always have it," Kimball-Ravari said.