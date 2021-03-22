Diabetes shouldn't control your life, but you do need to keep an eye on your diet. The food you eat could have a major impact on your health. Willis-Knighton Health System is here to help.
Here are a few recipes from Willis-Knighton that you may want to try.
Chicken Avocado Tostadas with Chipotle Cauliflower Rice
Ingredients
- 2½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt such as Celtic or Himalayan
- 1 cup fresh tomato, diced
- ½ cup white onion, finely chopped
- 2 heaping tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
- 4 6-inch tortillas of choice such as grain-free, non-GMO corn, low carb or whole wheat
- 2 cups shredded green leaf lettuce
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups shredded organic chicken breast (optional swap: rotisserie chicken)
- ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco cheese or Siete® queso cheese alternative
In a medium bowl, whisk together 1½ tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, cumin and salt. Add tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado tossing gently to coat. Next, heat 1 teaspoon oil in large skillet, over medium heat, then swirl to coat bottom of pan. Add 1 tortilla to pan; cook 1 minute on each side or until browned. Repeat with three remaining tortillas and rest of oil. Place one tortilla on each of four plates then layer each with ½ cup lettuce, ½ cup beans, ½ cup chicken, ¼ cup avocado salsa, and top with 1 tablespoon queso cheese. Serve with side of chipotle rice. Nutritional information: Calories (including rice): 546 (will vary depending on tortilla choice)
Chipotle Cauliflower Rice
Ingredients
- 1 package frozen cauliflower rice
- 1 tablespoon grass-fed or pastured butter or can sub extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile
- ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
Cook rice according to package directions, adding in butter, chile and salt. After cooking, stir in cilantro being sure all ingredients are combined.
Yields: 4 servings
Linda’s Cherry Salad
Ingredients
- 1 tall can pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 can of Lite Cherry Pie Filling
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 8-ounce container of lite whipped topping
- ½ cup fat-free condensed milk
- ¼ cup pecans, chopped
In a bowl, mix pineapple tidbits and light cherry pie filling. Add almond extract and mix well. Fold in Cool Whip and condensed milk. Add nuts and fold in. Chill until ready to serve. Nutritional information: Calories: 157; Carbohydrate: 30 grams; Fat: 4 grams
Yields: 12 servings
Pistachio Salad
Ingredients
- 1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple packed in its own juice
- 1 box sugar free pistachio instant pudding mix
- 1 8-ounce container lite whipped topping
- ⅔ cup lite Greek vanilla yogurt
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- Crushed pecans or walnuts (optional)
Mix crushed pineapple with juice and pistachio pudding mix. Fold in whipped topping, yogurt and marshmallows. Refrigerate and enjoy. Nutritional information: Calories: 96; Carbohydrate: 17 grams; Fat: 2.5 grams
Yields: 10 servings
Raspberry Bars
Ingredients
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup quick oats
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- ½ cup of brown sugar
- ½ cup of margarine (Country Crock)
- ¾ cup Smucker’s Simple Fruit Jelly - Raspberry (or Blackberry or Blueberry)
Mix dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add margarine and mix until ingredients begin to crumble. Press ⅔ of mixture into 9x13 glass baking dish. Pack it down and smooth out evenly. Spread fruit jelly evenly over crust. Sprinkle with remaining crumbs and bake at 325 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Nutritional information: Calories: 79; Carbohydrate: 14 grams; Fat: 2 grams
Yields: 24 servings
