SHREVEPORT, La. — The holidays are a busy time of year for everyone. And with food taking a central role in many holiday gatherings, it is important that people make exercise a priority. That is especially true for diabetics.
People with diabetes should be especially careful about what they eat, but exercising can also play a big role in regulating blood sugar levels.
“For diabetics, it's really important to maintain a healthy body weight and to exercise, because it helps regulate your insulin and how sensitive you are to insulin. And it also helps lower your A1C (blood sugar level),” said Kelly Shannon, a certified fitness specialist with Willis Knighton Health and Fitness Center.
Shannon said it is best to do both cardio and resistance workouts.
“For diabetics, about 150 minutes per week of exercise is what's recommended, and you're really trying to work towards 300 minutes per week. That's for the whole week. Two of those days, up to three of those days should be with resistance. So that's doing free weights or weight machines,” she said. “And three to five of those days we could do some cardio — walking, swimming, biking, whatever works for you.”
For those with busy schedules, Shannon says that block of time can be broken down into smaller blocks, like 15 minutes per session. And there are many fitness apps available that serve as a guide for different kinds of exercise. Shannon said to talk to your doctor or a fitness professional to help you decide what exercise program is right for you.