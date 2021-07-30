SHREVEPORT, La. -- It is how our ancestors used to eat. God created our bodies to be able to withstand times of feast and of famine.
Intermittent fasting is going for an extended period of time between meals, usually somewhere between 13-15 hours. It is now touted by medical professionals as a way to better our health.
So how does a person get started?
Dr. Timothy Phillips, an internal medicine doctor with Willis Knighton Health System, suggests eating only two meals a day, and keep pushing your breakfast later in the day. He says it is important to combine intermittent fasting with healthy eating, specifically reducing the intake of carbohydrates.
“You're training your body to move from consuming glucose as an energy source to consuming fat as an energy source. When the fat is broken down, it forms ketones in the blood and the ketones can be used as energy sources,” he said. “You become what is called fat adapted, and that allows you to get through the fasting period— the meal that you skipped— because you're going to be burning the fat that you're carrying, rather than any food that you're eating.”
One school of thought is that a person should eat several smaller snacks per day rather than full meals. Nicholls says some people have medical conditions that would call for that way of eating. But for most, eating fewer times per day has a beneficial effect, especially on blood sugar and insulin. That is why it can be a good treatment option for people who are diabetic or pre-diabetic.
“It will allow reduction of your sugars and reduction of your insulin levels, because the insulin levels spike whenever your sugar spikes,” Nicholls said. “And the key is for the many, many insulin resistant people that we have in America, and there's increasingly more and more of those people, insulin resistance is being identified as the main metabolic malady that we're seeing that eventually leads to diabetes 10,15, 20 years later on. We're trying to catch that earlier on.”
Nicholls said before anyone begins a regimen of intermittent fasting, especially for those taking medications, it is very important to first check with your doctor. But for those who are able intermittently fast, there are many benefits including physical health, mental clarity and even spiritual awakening. And the best benefit of all … it does not cost a dime.