SHREVEPORT, La. - He's an incredible man with an incredible mission. His name is Don Muchow and he's the first person to run from Disneyland in southern California to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. That's more than 2,500 miles.
The Texas man started running log-distance to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes, a disease he has been living with since 1972, according to his website.
Muchow joined us for KTBS 3 First News on Monday to talk about his incredible journey that just wrapped up a week ago.