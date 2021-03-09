SHREVEPORT, La. - March 23 is National Diabetes Alert Day and KTBS 3 and Willis Knighton Health System are determined to defeat diabetes

Rick Rowe was at Bella Nonnas Olive Oil and Vinegar Tasting Bar in Shreveport on Tuesday. He debunked some myths about diabetes and the importance of food labels. We learned diabetics are not limited on their food choices, just how much of it they eat and what is on the label.

Join KTBS 3 and W-K for Diabetes Alert Day March 23 and visit ktbs.com/defeatingdiabetes to learn more.

