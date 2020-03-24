SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday, March 23, 2020, is Diabetes Alert Day, a one-day wake-up call that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes.
Here are a few ways you can take control of your health:
- Know your family health history. If you have a history of gestational diabetes, you should talk to your doctor.
- Get the facts. Knowing more about diabetes means knowing how you can improve and maintain your health.
- Take steps to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes. Get a game plan such as set a weight loss goal or following a healthy eating plan.
