SHREVEPORT, La. — KTBS is on a mission to defeat diabetes. One factor that often goes hand-in-hand with type 2 diabetes is obesity, which is having a body mass index over 30.
Excess fat causes insulin resistance, which means the tissues in the body do not respond as well to the insulin from your pancreas. That causes an increase in blood glucose, which essentially is what diabetes is.
Dr. Erin Clements from Willis Knighton said treating the disease means treating obesity.
“Excess weight first increases your risk for developing type two diabetes. And once you're diagnosed, it also makes it more difficult to treat. A part of the treatment plan always with diabetes is weight loss as well as medication,” said Clements. “And sometimes if obesity is the biggest reason for someone's diabetes, weight loss — with enough weight loss — it can actually cure the disease.”
The body normally rids itself of glucose. But with diabetes, there is too much glucose in the bloodstream for the body to manage on its own.
Excess glucose stays in the bloodstream. And usually, excess glucose is dumped through the kidneys into the bladder in the urine, said Clements.
“That is not effective enough, as far as accomplishing a normal blood glucose level. So usually, you have to have treatment as far as medication to get the glucose down," she added.
Clements recommends a healthy, low sugar diet with limited carbohydrates and exercise to accomplish weight loss. For the holidays, she said enjoy proteins, but remember to limit portion sizes on carbs and sugar.