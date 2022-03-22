SHREVEPORT, La. - Diabetes Alert Day is observed each year on the fourth Tuesday in March – this year, March 22 – as a wake-up call that focuses on the seriousness of Type 2 diabetes and the importance of individuals understanding their risks.
In the U.S., 96 million adults have prediabetes, and 80% of those who have it don’t even know it. If diagnosed and treated, diabetes can be controlled, but left undetected, it can be deadly. Diabetes is a leading contributor to stroke, heart disease, and may other health problems. Exercise and eating a healthy diet both help in controlling your blood sugar.
Tuesday morning, KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis spoke live with registered dietician Julie Hartley of Willis Knighton Health System about nutrition as it relates to diabetes and colorectal cancer.
To learn more about Defeating Diabetes, click here.