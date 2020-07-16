SHREVEPORT, La. - Defeating Diabetes is an annual project for KTBS & KPXJ CW 21. We want to inform, and educate the public about the disease, and potential complications, and prevent the disease. A healthy diet, and proper exercise can delay the onset of diabetes, or reduce your risk factors.
AmeriHealth Caritas had an event planned for April at their Queensboro Wellness Center, however, due to COVID-19, they rescheduled. Now, it is a webinar that will be held Friday July 17 at 12:30 p.m. That webinar will help educate about diabetes. The theme is Control Your Diabetes, Control Your Destiny. While the event now looks different, the message is the same. Anyone can participate in the FREE webinar. Blood sugar checks, and cooking demonstrations won’t be able to take place like AmeriHealth Caritas originally planned, but the information given can still save your life.