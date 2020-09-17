SHREVEPORT, La-- The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is offering disaster snap benefits for families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Thursday, DCFS began offering disaster benefits to three more parishes: Caddo, LaSalle, and saint Landry.
The 21 parishes receiving assistance are considered disaster-declared by FEMA.
Those who already receive snap benefits cannot qualify for disaster aid. However, current recipients are eligible for snap replacement benefits. The deadline to request replacement benefits due to Hurricane Laura is October 8th.
Other northwest Louisiana parishes on the replacement list include Bienville, Claiborne, Desoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine.
DCFS is using an alphabet system by last name to assist community members.
That determines the appropriate day for residents to call in.
- Day 1 (Sept. 17) – residents with last names beginning with a-c
- Day 2 (Sept. 18) – D-G
- Day 3 (Sept. 19) – H-L
- Day 4 (Sept. 20) – M-R
- Day 5 (Sept. 21) – S-Z
- Days 6 & 7 (Sept. 22-23) – open for all (letters A-Z) in the participating parishes.
The 21 disaster-declared parishes are as follows:
- Acadia
- Allen
- Beauregard
- Caddo
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Grant
- Jackson
- Jefferson Davis
- LaSalle
- Lincoln
- Morehouse
- Natchitoches
- Ouachita
- Rapides
- Sabine
- St. Landry
- Union
- Vermilion
- Vernon
- Winn
You could qualify for disaster aid.
If you are approved for disaster aid, EBT cards are mailed out via FEDEX and should be delivered within two days.
The department is working on cases seven days a week.
Applications can be completed online or by phone at 888.524.3578.