SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage and partners throughout North America are kicking off Drinking Water Week, a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association. Taking place May 7-13 this year, Drinking Water Week is a celebration recognizing the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.
The Department of Water and Sewerage is observing Drinking Water Week by inviting the public to learn about how truly vital clean, safe water is in daily life and its role in protecting public health and the environment now and in the future. This year, Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the critical work that water professionals accomplish to deliver quality tap water while bolstering resilience for water in the future.
“We are fortunate that we have excellent quality drinking water available to us when we turn on a faucet,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “Instead of luck, however, it is the diligent work of our Water & Sewerage Department that provides this water to our customers. To make this happen it takes an around-the-clock operation that requires coordination from our water source, through the flowlines to the treatment plants, and then out through the distribution lines to homes and businesses.”
“It’s so easy to take good water for granted and forget the role that reliable water plays in the essential services we all rely on,” said William Daniel, water and sewer department director. “Shreveport residents can be proud of the hard-working City employees we have in place that deliver the high-quality drinking water they rely on every day.”
To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools, and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.