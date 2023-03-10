MANSFIELD, La. - KTBS is mourning the loss of one of our Community Partners.
Julie Rogers, 59, was the Director of Tourism in DeSoto Parish and passed away on Saturday from pancreatic cancer.
Rogers helped KTBS 3 with our Spirit of Christmas show in Logansport, our TowerCam Spotlight, and many more community outreach programs.
Her first first career was working with Sen. J. Bennett Johnston, Jr., then she became a teacher.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Mansfield. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Keatchie Cemetery.