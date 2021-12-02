SHREVEPORT, La.--Here's a new term you may not have heard “diaper desert” and it turns out the ArkLaTex used to be considered one until two single moms stepped up during the pandemic to make sure basic needs are met for babies and within reach for parents
Basic Necessities opened their doors in June of 2020. So far, they've given out 80,000 diapers.
They have now expanded to give out over 33,000 period products, that means free pad and tampons.
At this point they have served nearly 1000 children through partnering with public schools.
We contacted the National Diaper Bank Network and the alliance for period supplies. They let us know the ArkLaTex is a “diaper desert” that means there are no designated diaper banks here and the poverty rate is so high people were hesitant about opening one because it would be busy. A map showed that the nearest diaper bank to Shreveport was three hours away in McKinney,Texas.
The diaper bank recently recognized a need in the senior community, and they have helped there too by passing out incontinence supplies that means adult briefs, diapers, and pads. They tell us sponsors are coming on board every day.