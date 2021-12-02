SHREVEPORT, La. -- Here's a new term you may not have heard “diaper desert.”
It turns out the ArkLaTex used to be considered one until two single moms stepped up during the pandemic to make sure basic needs are met for babies and within reach for parents.
Basic Necessities opened their doors in June 2020. So far, they've given out 80,000 diapers.
They have now expanded to give out over 33,000 period products, free pads and tampons.
At this point they have served nearly 1,000 children through partnering with public schools.
The diaper bank recently recognized a need in the senior community, and they have helped there too by passing out incontinence supplies, adult briefs, diapers, and pads. They said sponsors are coming on board every day.