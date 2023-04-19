SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says Saturday is disposal day for residents of Caddo Parish.
Citizens can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and personal documents at the Sheriff's Safety Town during the bi-annual drug takeback day and another shred event, this time hosted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
The drug takeback event is part of the national Drug Take Back Day hosted twice each year by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and the DEA will be on hand at Safety Town from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect old, unwanted, and expired pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for proper disposal.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids can be dropped off. All identifying information including name, address, and prescription number should be removed. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted.
Citizens are also urged to bring unwanted documents containing sensitive information and have those documents destroyed on-site by a professional shredding company. The shred event is part of an effort to protect citizens from identity theft.
You can continue to drop off your prescription drugs at the takeback box in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you need more information, contact Sheriff's Safety Town at 318-698-7233. Sheriff’s Safety Town is located at 8910 Jewella Avenue at the west end of the Summer Grove Baptist Church’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.