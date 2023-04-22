SHREVEPORT, La. - Cars were lined up at Safety Town ready to dispose of their unwanted materials.
The Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were on hand for Disposal Day at Sherriff's Safety Town where citizens had the chance to shred their personal documents on-site and dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs.
The drug takeback event is part of the national Drug Take Back Day hosted twice each year by the DEA.
You can continue to drop off your prescription drugs at the takeback box in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.