SHREVEPORT, La. - Distinguished Eagle Scout Col. Robert C. “Bob” Brown passed away Thursday morning.
Brown was a longtime Norwela Council Executive Board and Advisory Council member who took great joy in inducting new board members at annual business meetings. He was also a District Award of Merit recipient and Silver Beaver honoree.
The Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA) was established in 1969 by the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA) to recognize Eagle Scouts who achieve extraordinary national-level recognition, fame, or eminence within their profession and/or service to the nation and have a strong record of voluntary service to their community.
The DESA is thus NESA’s highest honor for Eagle Scouts. Brown received his DESA in 1999.
Stringent criteria begin with a minimum of 25 years “Time in Service” from the official record date an Eagle rank was earned. That requirement was determined by the average time most nominees need to establish a career, earn peer recognition, awards, fame/eminence, and other factors that are considered for DESA selection.
Brown had a long and storied Scouting career and life that included military service, holding public office, and even coaching collegiate golf.