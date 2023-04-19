SHREVEPORT, La.-A community meeting was held in Shreveport by city councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr., who represents District E.
The meeting was a chance for residents to share opinions and ask questions to city leaders in attendance at the Southern Hills Community Center.
Residents got a chance to speak directly to city leaders and share their concerns about crime, public safety, city streets, economic development and property standards.
Special guests were Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese as well as officials from the Metro Planning Committee and the Department of Public Works.
Also happening in District E is another community improvement event at the Southern Hills Community Center.
On Saturday, April 22, there will be a clean-up day.
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash from neighborhoods and businesses in the area.
If you want to help clean up, head to KeepLouisianaBeautiful.com, search for Southern Hills Beautification Clean Up and click "Volunteer."