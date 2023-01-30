BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money.
Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
The head walls have been completed, clearing the way for completion in the next few weeks, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
"It's to improve capacity for drainage in the area to help with some drainage issues. The drainage in that area was undersized and it needed some additional capacity to help the roadside ditches flow better. They should see some drainage relief in the area, less standing water after a large rain event," said parish engineer Eric Hudson.