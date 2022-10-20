Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fall memories for families for 24 years

SHREVEPORT, La. - Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fun, fall memories for families for the past 24 years. The family owned farm is home to the first corn maze in Louisiana.
According to Dixie Maze Farms owner, Leilani Billings, they get up to 15 to 25 thousand visitors every fall season.
As Covid plagued several fall attractions across the ArkLaTex, Dixie Maze Farms was able to keep families safe while they enjoyed the festivities.
Billings said, "We continued to get things prepared so that we get open because we are an outdoor activity, which makes it really nice for families to feel comfortable that they can go and do something and have some memories that they can make together but not be crowded in a room somewhere. So we just pushed forward hoping for the best."
One of the fan favorites at the farm is the corn maze. Guests can also enjoy picking their own pumpkin from the vine, a barn swing, pig races and more.
Brooke Huff, a farm guest, says she brings her family every year because she loves to support the community, and let her kids run in the fresh air at the farm.
Dixie Maze Farms is open everyday, except Monday and Tuesday until Halloween.