SHREVEPORT, La. - This Super Bowl weekend, we celebrate the first time in history that two Black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, will start in America's most anticipated sporting event.
If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will be the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.
Back in January 1988, Doug Williams paved the way as he became the first African American quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.
Williams led the former Washington Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. Williams threw for a record at the time, 340 yards and four touchdowns.
He went on to become the head coach at his alma mater, Grambling State, winning four conference titles.
He is now an executive with the Washington Commanders.
Last year, the organization announced the creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship to open up opportunities for coaches from HBCU's with the Commanders.