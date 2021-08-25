MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall was awarded a grant through the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program. Marshall was one of 100 impact projects chosen out of more than 2,200 total submissions.
As part of the city's Downtown Revitalization efforts, the City of Marshall is set to begin work on the site where the Perkins Building once sat many years ago. The newly converted open space will be rejuvenated back to life and will welcome both our citizens and visitors alike. The intent is to provide a space that everyone can enjoy including adults, teens, and young children.
While the drawing can give you a general idea of the look and feel for the park, city officials say it is not intended to directly reflect the final look. The project is set to be completed by October of 2021.