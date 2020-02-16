STONEWALL, La. - Some businesses in DeSoto Parish are opening their doors to train, teach and prepare high school students for the work force.
For North DeSoto senior Jada Walton, it’s her first job at Cousin's in Stonewall. On top of preparing food, she cleans and greets customers. Walton said she's saving the money she earns for something special.
"I’m going to save the money then I’m going to take it for my driver's license,” Walton said with a smile.
Walton is part of the DeSoto Occupation Vocational Education Program, better known as the DOVE Program. It's designed to teach pre-employment training skills to students with a cognitive disability.
"Anything you can think of that would give them independence as they begin to transition into adulthood, that's what they're learning,” said Roxane West, DPSB special services supervisor.
From Mansfield to Stonewall, eight different businesses have opened their doors to students like Walton.
A grant awarded to the school district allows Walton to be paid minimum wage for her work. She even opened her own checking account.
Superintendent Clay Corley said he wanted to make sure all students were getting equal opportunities as they enter into adulthood.
"It’s a meaningful experience. Something that will equate to opportunities for many of our kids who may not have had that hope in the past,” added Corley.
"I am very proud of Jada. I can't believe she is out of her shell and actually talking to everybody,” said Cindy Walton, her mother.
DPSB hopes to expand the DOVE Program to all its high schools within the next couple of years.