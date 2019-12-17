DESOTO PARISH, La. - A captain from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office was caught in the act — busted sharing the spirit of Christmas.
Capt. Adam Ewing overheard a woman in the grocery store line say she may not have enough money for her groceries. So, he picked up her tab.
Sharay Lane was the person in the line. She posted the random act of kindness on her Facebook page and the post went viral.
Lane wrote, “If anyone knows him, tag him.” She wanted him to know she's forever grateful.
Ewing said he didn't think twice about it. He was hoping the woman wouldn't even notice what was happening. She was looking at her phone as the groceries were being rung up. Ewing said he almost made it out without being noticed.
"She never noticed. I was thinking if she keeps her head glued to her phone, I can slip out of here. I got caught right while I was paying for it,” said Ewing
Ewing said he felt compelled to help and he hopes others will do the same.
KTBS attempted to reach Lane through Facebook but had no luck.